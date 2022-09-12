Pak Army, civilian departments protect Dadu Grid Station from flood water

People of the area expressed gratitude to Pakistan Army for this timely action.

12 September,2022 11:16 am

DADU (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army and civilian departments have saved Dadu Grid Station from flood water by creating an embankment around it.

After hard work of 36 hours, Pakistan Army Engineers Corps constructed a 2.4 kilometre embankment around the grid station due to which it remained safe and no power disruption occurred in Dadu.

