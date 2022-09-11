PM Shehbaz thanks Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan for donation

11 September,2022 03:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked UAE s Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan for his generous donation for flood victims of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with the UAE Minister today (Sunday), the Prime Minister said Pakistan will always remember this generous help.

He said donation of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan will help in rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

The Prime Minister apprised the Minister of relief efforts being carried out in flood affected areas.

UAE minister Sheikh Nahyan expressed his grief over the human and financial losses and expressed his solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult situation.