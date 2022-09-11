Flood affected power transmission system fully restored: Dastgir

11 September,2022 01:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan says the flood affected power transmission system has been fully restored across the country.

Addressing a news conference in Gujranwala today (Sunday), he said the transmission system was badly damaged by the unprecedented floods, as power poles were washed away in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Replying to a question, the Minister said load shedding has been controlled during summer by running all power plants in the country.

He said the oil and power prices are likely to decrease from next month which will also help to lower prices of other items.

Khurram Dastgir said the difficult time has been passed and now economic conditions will improve gradually.

He said this is the time to help the flood affectees rather than doing politics.

