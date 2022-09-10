Zonergy, Shanghai Electric contribute to Pakistan flood relief efforts

BEIJING (APP) - The Chinese solar energy conglomerate Zonergy and the electricity generation equipment manufacturer Shanghai Electric will contribute a total of Rs 19 million to help the people affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan.



Zonergy has donated RMB100,000 to the Pakistani Embassy in China for the flood relief efforts in Pakistan, according to a senior official of Zonergy Solar Development Pakistan Ltd.

The company will also provide Rs 6.4 million worth of portable solar energy devices and Rs 2.4 million worth of food supplies for the flood-hit people, the official said. The total package is worth Rs 12 million, China Economic Net reported.

Zonergy is a major player in Pakistan’s solar energy sector, having installed a 300 megawatt solar power plant in Bahawalpur, Punjab. The company also intends to install another 300MW solar power plant in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur, according to an official of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

Meanwhile, sources disclosed that Shanghai Electric will also contribute Rs 7 million worth of relief goods for the people of Mitthi Sindh.

The cheque has been drawn and relief goods are being put together by the company officials, the sources said. The company will make a formal announcement in this regard on Friday or Monday.

Shanghai Electric owns Sino-Sindh Resources Ltd. (SSRL), a special-purpose vehicle that will operate a 7.8 million tonne per year lignite coal mine in Thar Coal Block-I of Sindh’s Tharparker district.



The firm also owns the Thar Coal Block-1 (TCB-1) Power Generation Company, another special-purpose vehicle to operate the 1,320 MWs integrated mine-mouth power plant in Thar Block-1.

The company has already excavated the first layer of coal from their site, and the power plant construction is nearing completion.

The cost of both projects stands at nearly $4 billion. The TCB-1 coal power plant involves ultra-supercritical technology to minimise pollution and enhance output.