Father, son killed in road accident in Lahore

10 September,2022 05:42 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man and his son were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Lahore on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Chung area of Lahore where a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing 45-year-old Akhtar Rasool and his 12-year-old son on the sport.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

