Four more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,971 in the province on Friday.

10 September,2022 04:16 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least four more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,971 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,626,383 people have been screened for the virus till September 9 (Friday), out of which four more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,571 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

