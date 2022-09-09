PTI’s movement enters last stage like Asia Cup: Fawad Chaudhry

09 September,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that his party’s movement has entered the final stage like the ongoing Asia Cup.

Addressing the media after the party meeting, the former federal minister said that a nationwide protest will be started from tomorrow to show solidarity with PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. Fawad said that terrorism cases have been registered against the PTI chairman and efforts are being made to delay the general elections.

Claiming that the opposition was resorting to efforts to take Imran Khan to a ‘technical knockout’, Fawad questioned whether democracy would survive Imran Khan’s disqualification. Taking a dig at the coalition government, the former federal minister said that inflation in the country is continuously increasing and the political situation of the country is already at stake.

Expressing his concerns, Fawad said that if the PTI chairman is ‘disconnected’ from politics, the country will become a ‘banana republic’. He further said that the decision to vote should be taken by the people, not in a closed room.

He further said that tomorrow (Saturday) in Gujranwala, Imran Khan will announce the next course of action regarding PTI’s movement. Stating that PTI is campaigning against the postponing of by-elections, Fawad alleged that the coalition government wants to hold the elections after removing Imran from politics.

Describing the ECP’s decision to postpone the election as ‘wrong’, the former federal minister said that the senior leadership has expressed confidence in Imran Khan.

