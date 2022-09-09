'Massive slowdown', Asad Umar reacts to surge in dollar against rupee

09 September,2022 12:50 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Federal Minister and General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar on Friday said that auto sales fell by 54 percent compared to last year and the massive slowdown in economy is becoming visible.

In a statement on Twitter, Asad Umar pointed out that rupee depreciated by around 5 rupees against the dollar on Friday. Despite all the squeeze, the rupee is once again under pressure and falling sharply after the IMF deal, he said.

General Secretary PTI further mocked the government as he underscored the economic catastrophe that has taken the country in its grip. He said highest inflation in Pakistan’s history, rupee tumbling, while the entire power structure of the country focused on what words were used in which speech by Imran Khan.

Seems no one is on the steering wheel as country heads towards a crash, he said.

