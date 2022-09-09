Flood-damaged Bahrain Kalam road restored

09 September,2022 10:16 am

SWAT (Dunya News) - The flood-damaged road from Bahrain to Kalam was opened for traffic on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, the District Administration Swat, Engineers 11 core, FWO and NHA have restored traffic, after which land connectivity has been restored to Matiltan, Gabral, Ariana and other areas, adding that the rehabilitation of the land route will speed up rehabilitation and relief work.

He further added that the road from Bahrain to Kalam has been opened for light traffic, while passing heavy vehicles should be avoided. Travel on the road only with four-by-four vehicles, he said.

The district administration and Deputy Commissioner Swat have also appealed to tourists to avoid traveling to the upper tourist spots of Swat for the time being.

