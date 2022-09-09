Fire gutted house in Azizabad area of Karachi

09 September,2022 06:00 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire broke out at a house located in Azizabad area of Karachi in the wee hours of Friday which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building, Dunya News reported.

Fire brigade vehicles of reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Fire brigade sources said that the fire erupted due to short-circuit.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, the house was completely destroyed due to fire. Fire brigade sources also informed that the incident is being investigated.

