Pakistan desires to maintain enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Pakistan desires to maintain enduring relationship with the US, says COAS

08 September,2022 05:05 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A delegation headed by the Counselor of the US State Department Derek H. Chollet met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pakistan army’s general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilateral engagement and multi-domain enduring relationship with the United States.

Both sides agreed upon enhancing defence and security cooperation.

The visiting dignitaries expressed their grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

They offered USA’s support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play their role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked for the US’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief/ rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Earlier, in his meeting with CEO of Transformation Management Office of Saudi Ministry of Defence Samir Bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib, the Army Chief said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors. He also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.