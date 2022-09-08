Three more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,960 in the province on Wednesday.

08 September,2022 05:43 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,960 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,623,787 people have been screened for the virus till September 7 (Wednesday), out of which three more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,569 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

