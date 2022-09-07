Imran Khan hits out at federal govt over blackout of his speeches

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan hits out at federal govt over blackout of his speeches

Imran Khan hits out at federal govt over blackout of his speeches

07 September,2022 04:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday took a dig at the federal government for blacking out his speeches.

The former PM took to the Twitter to vent his anger over black out and wrote, “Imported government is so fearful of the nation rising in support of my message of Haqiqi Azadi that they are imposing complete blackout of my speeches not only from mainstream media but also by blocking YouTube.”

He said that the digital censorship hurts entire IT sector and damages Pak s image globally.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 7, 2022

Imran Khan also wrote, “Interested only in saving its looted wealth through NRO2, this fascist govt of cabal of crooks & their backers are willing to harm the interests of Pakistan simply out of fear of PTI s soaring popularity, adding that this is utterly callous & unacceptable.”