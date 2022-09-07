GDA's Sindh lawmaker Moazzam Abbasi resigns in protest

Government officials are not ready to address grievances of the locals: Abbasi

07 September,2022 02:13 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Grand Democratic Alliance’s Sindh Assembly member Moazzam Abbasi has resigned from his seat citing failure from the government to assist flood victims.

According to details, Moazzam Abbasi, in his resignation letter, blamed the government for its failure to assist the flood victims in Larkana.

He said and that he is in his constituency from a month but still no aid has arrived in the area and the government officials are not ready to address grievances of the locals.