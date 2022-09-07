PTI's Imran, others get bail extension in section 144 violation case

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's Imran, others get bail extension in section 144 violation case

The court also accepted the exemption pleas of Imran and other PTI leaders.

07 September,2022 11:58 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday extended interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till September 27 in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in federal capital during party’s rally on August 20.

According to details, the sessions court heard the bail applications filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in Section 144 violation case.

The court also accepted the exemption pleas of former premier and other PTI leaders – including Faisal Vawda, Asad Umar, and Asad Qaiser – and adjourned the matter till September 27.

During the hearing, the court asked police about completion of the investigation. To which, the police said the record is available and the investigation has been completed.

Imran Khan’s counsel, Advocate Babar Awan, argued that the former premier was contesting by-election on nine National Assembly constituencies. He noted this was 21st case registered against Imran Khan in which bail was being sought.

Meanwhile, the court directed the investigation officer (IO) to investigate Asad Umar’s involvement in the case on merit. “If Asad Umar is not involved, removed his name from the case,” the judge maintained.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the interim bail granted to PTI leaders in the Section 144 violation case till September 27.

Earlier, an additional sessions court granted interim bail to six PTI leaders in the Section 144 violation case registered for holding a rally on August 20 in the federal capital.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Faizan Haider Gilani granted interim bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders – Saifullah Niazi, Ali Awan, Raja Khurram, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem.