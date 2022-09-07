Air Force Day being observed with national zeal

Pakistan Pakistan Air Force Day being observed with national zeal

PAF has released a short documentary to pay tributes to the valiance of its soldiers.

07 September,2022 11:33 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Air Force Day is being observed today [7th, September] with national zeal to commemorate the dexterity and valor of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only annihilated Indian air aggression but also inflicted humiliating defeat on India through unprecedented skill in the warfare and insurmountable courage.

The PAF ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam, commonly known as M.M.Alam, shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute.

In connection with the Day, the PAF has released a short documentary to pay tributes to the valiance of its soldiers. It narrates the air battle that took place on the 6th September.