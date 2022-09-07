Met office forecasts hot, humid weather

Rain-thundershower may occur in few districts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper KP.

07 September,2022 11:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, rain-thundershower may occur in few districts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven degree centigrade, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit seventeen Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Jammu, Pulwama and Shopian while partly cloudy in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh ten and Anantnag and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade.