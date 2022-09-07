One more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan One more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,957 in the province on Tuesday.

07 September,2022 04:33 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,957 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,622,468 people have been screened for the virus till September 6 (Tuesday), out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,567 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

