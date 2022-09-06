Opponents trying to create PTI’s rift with army and judiciary: Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Opponents trying to create PTI’s rift with army and judiciary: Imran Khan

Opponents trying to create PTI’s rift with army and judiciary, says Imran Khan

06 September,2022 09:03 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the opponents were trying to create a rift between the country’s biggest political party, the army and the judiciary and their propaganda cell is hatching propaganda.

Addressing a rally in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said that he held his first rally in Peshawar after his government was overthrown through conspiracy and the people of the city had never let him down.

The PTI chairman said that an organised propaganda campaign is being run against him.

The former PM said that floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh, Balochistan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ismail Khan, and Almighty Allah has put us to a great test.

“I want to explain to the youth the real freedom and the meaning of the word, adding that we are not able to fly because of the shackles.”

Imran Khan went on to say that the green passport cannot be respected in the presence of thieves.

The ex-PM said, “Under any circumstances, thieves cannot be allowed to appoint the next army chief, adding that the thieves – Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari – cannot be allowed to pick the new army chief.”