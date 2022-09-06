Prohibited Funding Case: ECP gives PTI last chance to submit response

06 September,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given last chance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top submit response in prohibited funding case.

A four member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took up the prohibited funding case against PTI.

During the proceedings, PTI s lawyer Shah Khawar Shah submitted that the party has sought information about donors from its foreign chapters. "We have to receive some information from the Party s foreign chapter. We want to give you proper documents. It will be better if we are given two more weeks," Shah Khawar said.

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and other documents of Pakistani donors were being sought for submitting a comprehensive reply. Certainly this required time for submitting reply, he said.

At this, the ECP bench gave fortnight time to the PTI s lawyer for submitting the documents.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that it should be ensured that time was being given for the last time. CEC asked PTI to submit replies so that the arguments can be started in the next hearing.

The CEC said that two weeks have already passed, the Member Election Commission said that the hearing of this case had already lasted for 8 years.