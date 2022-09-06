Imran’s statement against institutions invite Maryam’s wrath

06 September,2022 05:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that the stance of former premier about Pakistan is conditional.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N Vice President lashed out at the PTI Chairman and penned, “If Army remains neutral, I [Imran] will drag it thru the mud, if courts do not legalize my crimes.

Continuing to take a swipe at the former prime minister, Maryam wrote, “I [Imran} will blacken their faces, if ECP exposes the theft of foreign funding.”

