'Enough is enough', Imran to reply those 'distorting' his words

Pakistan Pakistan 'Enough is enough', Imran to reply those 'distorting' his words

Imran said, "Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks against me."

06 September,2022 01:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he will be replying in his Peshawar public gathering to those who are distorting his words.

Khan tweeted that he was following the "intense propaganda" launched by the PDM’s "cabal of crooks" against him, which stems from them being "petrified of PTI s soaring popularity".

"Today in [the] Peshawar jalsa, I will give [a] proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough," the former prime minister warned.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 6, 2022

Imran Khan received heavy criticism by the ruling coalition for his remarks at the Faisalabad jalsa. While the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistani Army was displeased over the PTI chairman’s recent statement against the military and said it was "aghast" over it.

In his speech at a jalsa in Faisalabad last Sunday, the PTI chairman said the coalition government was stalling the elections as they wanted to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

The PTI chairman said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif "feared" a strong and patriotic army chief, who could hold them accountable for the looted money they had stashed abroad.

The former prime minister said a new army chief was going to be appointed in November this year, and they [Zardari and Nawaz] jointly wanted to appoint a favourite [general] as the next army chief.