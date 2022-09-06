Nation celebrates Defense and Martyrs Day

We owe our freedom, peace to sacrifices of martyrs: Army Chief

06 September,2022 10:15 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The nation is celebrating its 58th Defense and Martyrs Day today (Tuesday), to remember the courageous war which incurred a shameful defeat to a six times bigger enemy India.

The Defense and Martyrs Day is celebrated every year on September 6th to revitalize the national spirit, remember and eulogize the sacrifices of the martyrs, who spilled their blood for the security of the sacred motherland and marked an exemplary history of patriotism.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha and Quran Khawani were also held for the martyrs.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid’s Mausoleum).

However, the central Defense and Martyrs Day ceremony to be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) was postponed by the Pakistan Army due to the prevailing floods that wreaked havoc in the flood affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President, PM say Defense Day reminds us of unprecedented courage of armed forces

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on the Defense and Martyrs Day have said the 6th of September is remembered as a symbol of courage, display of unmatched resilience and the spirit of supreme sacrifice by the valiant sons of the soil.

They said in that testing time, not only the Armed Forces of Pakistan fought fearlessly on ground, in air and in waters, but each and every citizen came out to defend and safeguard the motherland.

Referring to Pakistan’s success in the two decades long war against terror, they said Pakistan Armed Forces’ contribution in peace missions worldwide is a matter of great pride which is also rightly acknowledged by the international community.

The President and the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and said Pakistan will continue to follow its policy of peaceful coexistence.

However, they said at the same time our desire for peace must not be misconstrued as our weakness.

They said we are well aware of our national as well as international obligations.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that nation owes freedom and peace to unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs to keep the country’s flag high.

On the occasion of Defense Day, Army Chief said that September 6 symbolizes unwavering resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces backed by great nation to defend motherland against all odds. Nation salutes our heroes, he added.