Pakistan Pakistan We owe our freedom, peace to sacrifices of martyrs: Army Chief

Nation celebrates Defence and Martyrs Day in solidarity with flood victims

06 September,2022 10:06 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that nation owes freedom and peace to unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs to keep the country’s flag high.

On the occasion of Defense Day, Army Chief said that September 6 symbolizes unwavering resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces backed by great nation to defend motherland against all odds. Nation salutes our heroes, he added.

It merits mention that the nation is celebrating its 58th Defense and Martyrs Day today (Tuesday), to remember the courageous war which incurred a shameful defeat to a six times bigger enemy India..

The Defense and Martyrs Day is celebrated every year on September 6th to revitalize the national spirit, remember and eulogize the sacrifices of the martyrs, who spilled their blood for the security of the sacred motherland and marked an exemplary history of patriotism.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha and Quran Khawani were also held for the martyrs.