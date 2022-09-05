Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Russian Embassy in Kabul: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly suicide attack outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul on Monday that resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals, as well as many others injured.



"An attack on a Diplomatic Mission is a cause for serious concern and is denounced in the strongest possible terms. The Government and the people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies to the Government of the Russian Federation," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.



"We also offer condolences to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the early recovery of the injured," it added.



"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterates its resolve to eliminate this menace. The scourge of terrorism is a common threat which requires concerted efforts in order to address effectively," the statement concluded.