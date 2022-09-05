Imran waged war on country by attacking armed forces: Maryam Nawaz

05 September,2022 08:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that he [Imran] has waged a war on the country by attacking its stability, economy, society, media and now its Armed Forces.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said, “Stop treating Imran like a political leader because he’s not. He has been launched & funded to wreck & ruin Pak & plunge the nation into pits of misery & despair.”

Maryam further said that Pakistan will never reel from the shock and continue to go downhill if he’s not declared and dealt with as a double-dealer by all the stakeholders including judiciary.

