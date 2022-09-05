Federal cabinet meeting summoned tomorrow, Imran Khan's statement to be reviewed

05 September,2022 07:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet tomorrow in which the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan regarding the appointment of the Army Chief will be reviewed.

The federal cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of the prime minister will be held tomorrow at 11 am.

During the meeting, a briefing will be given on the flood situation and relief activities in the cabinet meeting, and the statements of Imran Khan will be reviewed.

The economic and political situation of the country will also be reviewed in the federal cabinet meeting.