PTI already clarified context of Imran Khan’s statement: Asad Umar

05 September,2022 06:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and former federal minister Asad Umar on Monday said that the context of Imran Khan’s statement yesterday (Sunday) regarding the appointment of Army Chief has already been explained.



Taking to Twitter, the former federal finance minister said that there was never an intent to cause harm the reputation of the institution or its senior leadership. Asad further said that PTI and Imran Khan have always fully appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of the Army personnel.

The PTI Secretary General added that the emphasis on upholding the principle of merit is consistent with the desire to protect the professionalism of the force which provides security to the nation.

