PTI Chairman attacking country's economy, institutions of defence: Kh Asif

Pakistan Pakistan PTI Chairman attacking country's economy, institutions of defence: Kh Asif

PTI Chairman has made the matter of top appointments in the military a topic of his politics: Asif

05 September,2022 02:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif has regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been attacking the country’s economy and institutions of defence over the last four months

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said the country’s armed forces have rendered innumerable sacrifices in the war on terrorism and at present they are engaged in the relief and rescue efforts in the flood ravaged areas.

He, however, lamented that the PTI Chairman has made the matter of top appointments in the military a topic of his politics.