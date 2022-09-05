Sheila Jackson says US will support calamity hit Pakistan

05 September,2022 02:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairperson of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress Sheila Jackson Lee on Monday said that there has never been such a disaster in the history of Pakistan due to floods and America will help Pakistan in this difficult time.

Expressing concern over the flood situation in Pakistan, Sheila Jackson said that the rescue organizations gave a briefing on the damage caused by the flood and as far as the eye can see there is water everywhere in Pakistan.

She further said the government of Pakistan is determined to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims, adding that 33 million Pakistanis were affected by the floods and women are also among the victims.

She also mentioned that this is the first American delegation to visit the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

