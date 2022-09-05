PM condemns statements of Imran Khan against institutions

05 September,2022 10:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against institutions.

In a statement on Monday, he said Imran Khan’s highly condemnable campaign of defaming institutions and spreading hatred against them is reaching a new extreme every day.

The Prime Minister regretted that the PTI Chairman is now directly resorting to mudslinging and toxic allegations against the armed forces and its leadership on sensitive professional matters.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan’s agenda is to stoke anarchy and weaken the country.

