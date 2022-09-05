Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

05 September,2022 10:07 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit fifteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm and scattered heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Baramula, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Annatnag seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh fifteen while Shopian and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade.