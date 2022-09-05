Pakistan reports 190 coronavirus cases, two deaths in 24 hours



05 September,2022 07:36 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,570,206. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,593 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 190 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 13,735 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 190 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.38 percent.

