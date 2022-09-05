Cut made to release water pressure in Manchhar Lake: Sharjeel Inam

Sharjeel Inam said the technical breach will affect only six union councils.

05 September,2022 04:01 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Government at the advice of irrigation experts has made a technical cut in Manchhar Lake to avoid inundation of major towns in the area and their populace.

The Sindh Minister of Information Sharjeel Inam addressing press conference in Karachi on Sunday said the crack in the bank of the lake was made at a place where there would be minimal damage to the infrastructure and people.

The Minister further said water level in the Manchar Lake had reached to dangerous level and there was danger that the lake would start overflowing and inundate Sehwan and Bhan Sayedabad towns, having huge population.

He said the government has already evacuated the population of the mentioned UCs to safe places while Chief Minister Sindh is already personally monitoring the situation there.

