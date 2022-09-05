Chinese delegation presents cheque to PM for flood victims

Pakistan Pakistan Chinese delegation presents cheque to PM for flood victims

PM said that the government and people of China never left Pakistan alone in its hour of need.

05 September,2022 03:59 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A delegation of Chinese companies led by China’s Consul General in Pakistan Zhao Shiren called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday and presented him a cheque for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Talking to the Chinese delegation, the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the government and people of China never left Pakistan alone in its hour of need.

He said that the friendship of the two countries was higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the ocean.

