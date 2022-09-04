Pakistan reports 228 coronavirus cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 228 coronavirus cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has conducted 19,041 tests in the past 24 hours

04 September,2022 10:42 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported three deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,570,016. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,591 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 228 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 19,041 tests in the past 24 hours while the COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.2 percent. Number of patients in critical care has fallen to 114.