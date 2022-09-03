British High Commissioner visits flood relief camp in Nowshera

03 September,2022 06:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Saturday visited flood-hit villages in Nowshera, where a UK charity, Islamic Relief, is providing lifesaving aid to flood-affected people.



The High Commissioner also visited the village of Kakol Abad and met with the affected communities. He expressed his sorrow at the losses incurred during the flooding and assured them of the UK’s continued support, said the spokesperson of the British High Commission in Islamabad.



Speaking to the media, British High Commissioner Christian Turner said: "The people I have met today are strong and will rebuild. But they need urgent support with water, sanitation, and shelter. The UK is helping provide that. The standard you walk past is the standard you accept. "



Accompanied by Islamic Relief Worldwide’s CEO Waseem Ahmad and Islamic Relief Pakistan’s Country Director Asif Sherazi, the High Commissioner witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of the climate catastrophe.



Expressing solidarity with the people at the camp, the British High Commissioner reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Pakistan and observed the community’s challenges and efforts to support those affected.



He visited Nowshera, days after the UK announced an additional £15 million to help affected communities. This money will be spent for urgent lifesaving support and will go towards water and sanitation, shelter and home repairs, and primary healthcare, especially for women and girls.



On the occasion, Islamic Relief Country Director Asif Sherazi also talked with the media and said, "The situation is worsening with every passing day and, in terms of damage, it is surpassing the floods of 2010.



We have been on the ground since August 3, meeting the needs of the affected across the country with shelters, clean drinking water, cash grants, food and hygiene items. Till now, we have reached 30,000 people with lifesaving aid that will be doubled in the next week.



The aim is to support half a million people under our emergency response. We appreciate the UK’s increased support for the humanitarian response and the DEC appeal, especially given the magnitude and urgency of the needs.We urge the UK government and other countries to increase funding for the recovery phase too."



Islamic Relief is a member of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) that launched the Pakistan Floods Appeal to collect funds for relief efforts; the UK government has announced it will match pound for pound the first £5 million in public donations, as part of the total £15 million pledge.