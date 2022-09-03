Power supply in 46 power grid stations restored on PM's directive

Pakistan Pakistan Power supply in 46 power grid stations restored on PM's directive

Power Division had been tasked with the restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

03 September,2022 12:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Upon the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, power supply in 46 flood-affected grid stations out of a total of 81 power grid stations of different power distribution companies had been restored.

Under the prime minister’s directives, all the relevant officials of the Power Division had been tasked with the restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

The power supply restoration work had been expedited on an emergency basis in the flood-hit areas. The prime minister is personally monitoring the restoration work and daily reports are being submitted in this regard.

According to details, initially, a total of 881 feeders of 11 KV power had been affected during the monsoon rains and floods affecting supply to about 975,000 consumers, however, 475 feeders had been restored, with power being supplied to 70600 consumers.

In Sindh province, 5 grid stations and 2 grid stations in Balochistan had been still inundated under 3-4 feet of flood water and the power in these stations would be restored with the recession of flood water.