US Congress members to visit Pakistan to assess damage caused by floods

Pakistan Pakistan US Congress members to visit Pakistan to assess damage caused by floods

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson and Congressman Tom Swazi will leave for Pakistan today.

03 September,2022 04:56 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson and Congressman Tom Swazi are leaving for Pakistan today (Saturday) to assess the damage caused by the recent floods.

This was announced by Sheila Jackson while holding a press conference in the US Congress along with a Pakistani-origin Democrat leader Tahir Javed. Sheila Jackson will meet Pakistan s political leadership and key government officials during her visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Javed said that after assessing the damage caused by the floods in Pakistan, he will press the US government to increase the aid amount.

