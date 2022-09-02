NAB inquiry against Manzoor Wassan closed

02 September,2022 05:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday closed the assets beyond known sources of income inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan.



According to details, NAB was inquiring against Manzoor Wassan for assets, which have been made between 2005 to 2019. According to the NAB statement, the NAB inquiry against Manzoor Wassan has been closed upon the final report and approval of the Executive Board.

It merits mention here that as per NAB, Wassan is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income.

