Sedition case: IHC fixes hearing on Gill's plea for post-arrest bail

02 September,2022 01:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s plea for post-arrest bail in sedition case.

According to details, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah will hear Gill’s post-arrest bail plea on Monday.

Furthermore, SHO Kohsar, City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and others have been made parties in the petition. The accused was arrested by Kohsar Police Station on August 9.

It was stated in the petition that the petitioner is the Chief Staff Officer of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was examined by a medical board consisting of senior doctors of PIMS on August 17, adding that the medical board of Adiala Jail and PIMS revealed evidence of torture on the petitioner.

It further appealed to the court to grant Shahbaz Gill post-arrest bail till the final decision of the case.

