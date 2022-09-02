Two more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,949 in the province on Thursday.

02 September,2022 04:28 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,949 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,615,566 people have been screened for the virus till September 1 (Thursday), out of which two more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,554 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

