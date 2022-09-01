PM convenes meeting of party's lawmakers to review flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of party’s members of National and Provincial Assemblies in Islamabad on Thursday to review the ongoing relief activities in the flood affected areas.

The meeting will hold consultations on addressing complaints and grievances of flood victims besides rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Prime Minister had directed the party’s elected representatives to participate in the flood relief activities, and the meeting will review implementation of the directions.

The Prime Minister will assign constituencies to the elected representatives to oversee the relief work

