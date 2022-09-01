Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 256

PDMA reported that a total of 61,718 homes were damaged or demolished due to the floods.

01 September,2022 05:16 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The death toll from the recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 256 as two more persons died on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The report informed that the deaths in flood and rain-related incidents were reported from Quetta, Bolan, Kech, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Sibi and other districts of the province.

The report informed that the deaths in flood and rain-related incidents were reported from Quetta, Bolan, Kech, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Sibi and other districts of the province.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of at least 500,000 livestock. The PDMA reported that 61,718 houses were damaged by the rains and floods in the province out of which 17,608 houses were completely destroyed while 44,110 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that over 1,000 km length of roads and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods while standing crops over more than two lakh acres of Land were also destroyed. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 1,550 tents, 350 food packets, 900 blankets, 500 tarpaulins and 100 gas cylinders were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of Quetta, Loralai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Qila Saifullah, Pishin and Sohbatpur during the last 24 hours.

