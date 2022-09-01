Corps Commander Karachi visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

The Corps Commander directed to render all possible support to the flood affectees.

01 September,2022 04:09 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Saeed Ahmed on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas of Badin, Dadu, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Corps Commander Karachi was given a detailed briefing on ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas, said the.

The Corps Commander appreciated the ongoing relief work and directed to render all possible support to the flood affectees.

