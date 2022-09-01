Trains operation for Karachi to be restored in 3 to 4 days: Railways

PR spokesperson said that the PR has restored freight operation on cautious speed.

01 September,2022 04:03 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The passenger trains operation for Karachi from rest of the country with a restricted speed will be restored in three to four days. This was informed by the PR spokesperson, on Wednesday.

He said that the PR has restored freight operation on cautious speed. He said that railway track was badly battered due to floodwater besides dysfunctioning of signaling system at railway yards due to inundation and power outages.

He said that floodwater was flowing over the track at several places between Rohri and Tando Adam section.

