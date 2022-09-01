Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,947 in the province on Wednesday.

01 September,2022 04:01 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,947 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,614,704 people have been screened for the virus till August 31 (Wednesday), out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,552 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

