PM Shehbaz thanks Indian counterpart for condolences over flood losses in Pakistan

31 August,2022 09:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Wednesday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan.



PM Shehbaz, in a twitter post, expressed his confidence that, with their characteristic resilience, the people of Pakistan will, inshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity and rebuild their lives and communities.

