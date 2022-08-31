Defence Day ceremony at GHQ postponed in solidarity with flood-hit people: DG ISPR

31 August,2022 06:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The central ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) on September 6 has been postponed.



Taking to Twitter, the Director General of Pakistan Army Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, penned, "In solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan, the central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed."



"Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods," he added.

