PM announces relief package worth Rs10b for flood-affected areas of KP

31 August,2022 05:35 pm

KANJU (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a relief package worth ten billion rupees for flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Addressing a gathering of flood-affected people at Kanju during his visit to flood-hit areas of Swat, he said the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province.



The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to utilise all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims across the country.



He said the Federal Government, the National Disaster Management Authority and the provincial administration, through close coordination, would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement of the amount in the affected areas.



Shehbaz Sharif announced the launch of a survey to assess the damage to standing crops of cotton, rice, and other agricultural products caused by floods across the country.



The Prime Minister said the government will announce a package for the farmers whose crops and cattle are affected by the floods.



He thanked the Chief of Army Staff and Air Chief for assisting the civil administration and NDMA in relief and rescue activities.



The Prime Minister directed the Frontier Works Organization to take immediate steps for the re-opening of closed roads and their rehabilitation on an urgent basis.

Shehbaz Sharif also interacted with flood victims in the Kalam area and inquired about the difficulties of the affected.





He was briefed that forty-six bridges have been destroyed in Swat district by devastating flood besides greatly affecting infrastructure in Bahrain and Matta areas.

The Prime Minister was also informed that twenty-two people have lost their lives in recent floods and rain-related incidents in Swat.



Meanwhile, addressing the flood affected people in the Pattan area of Lower Kohistan, the Prime Minister assured the flood victims that the federal coalition government would not rest till the rehabilitation of the last affected person.



He said the federal government, National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments are there to serve the affected people and alleviate their sufferings.



The Prime Minister said the government is providing twenty-five thousand rupees to each affected family, besides compensation of one million rupees for the deceased.

Expressing gratitude to the brotherly countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Iran and friendly countries like China, UK, and the US and others including the UN, Shehbaz Sharif said UAE is providing relief goods worth fifty million dollars whereas US had announced thirty million dollars in relief assistance.



He stated that the United Nations has launched a $160 million flash appeal for flood victims.